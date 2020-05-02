“நம் அனைவருக்கும் கிடைத்த பரிசு” பிரைன் லாரா பிறந்தநாளில் ஐசிசி வெளியிட்ட வீடியோ

It's Brian Lara's birthday, but this gem of an innings is a gift for all of us 😍— ICC (@ICC) May 2, 2020
From the archives, a classic from the Prince in the 1996 @cricketworldcup. His 111 from 94 balls against South Africa carried West Indies to the semi-final 🍿 pic.twitter.com/YTbPu2jAut
Happy birthday to the most dashing,dominating,stylish,left handed batsman that has played the game.. Prince of Trinidad 🇹🇹 A top man @BrianLara Glad I played cricket in the era where these legends played the game and inspired 🏏 pic.twitter.com/PqIaX1OWDt— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 2, 2020