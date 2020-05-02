“நம் அனைவருக்கும் கிடைத்த பரிசு” பிரைன் லாரா பிறந்தநாளில் ஐசிசி வெளியிட்ட வீடியோ

வெஸ்ட் இண்டீஸ் முன்னாள் வீரர் பிரைன் லாரா இன்று தன்னுடைய 51வது பிறந்தநாளைக் கொண்டாடி வருகின்றார். அவருக்கு உலகம் முழுவதும் உள்ள கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் மற்றும் ரசிகர்கள் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.

இந்நிலையில் 1996 உலகக் கோப்பையின் அரையிறுதிக்கு வெஸ்ட் இண்டீஸை முன் நிறுத்திய பிரைன் லாராவின் கிளாசிக் தருணத்தின் கிரிக்கெட் வீடியோவை ஐசிசி டுவிட்டரில் வெளியிட்டுள்ளது.

சர்வதேச கிரிக்கெட் கவுன்சில் (ஐசிசி) டுவிட்டரில் கூறியிருப்பதவாது:

இன்று பிரைன் லாராவின் பிறந்தநாள். இந்த இன்னிங்ஸ்கள் நம் அனைவருக்கும் கிடைத்த பரிசு. 1996 கிரிக்கெட் உலகக் கோப்பையில், இளவரசரிடமிருந்து ஒரு கிளாசிக். தென்னாப்பிரிக்காவுக்கு எதிரான 94 பந்துகளில் அவர் எடுத்த 111 ரன்கள் வெஸ்ட் இண்டீஸ்சை அரையிறுதிக்குக் கொண்டு சென்றது என பதிவிட்டுள்ளது.

பிரைன் லாராவின் பிறந்தநாளுக்கு வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்த ஹர்பஜன் சிங், ஸ்டைலான, இடது கை பேட்ஸ்மேனுக்கு பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள்... டிரினிடாட்டின் இளவரசர், ஒரு சிறந்த மனிதர். பிரையன்லாரா போன்ற லெஜண்ட்டுகள் விளையாடிய மற்றும் ஊக்கமளித்த சகாப்தத்தில் நான் கிரிக்கெட் விளையாடினேன் என்பது பெருமையாக உள்ளது என்று டுவிட் செய்தார்.

It's Brian Lara's birthday, but this gem of an innings is a gift for all of us 😍



From the archives, a classic from the Prince in the 1996 @cricketworldcup. His 111 from 94 balls against South Africa carried West Indies to the semi-final 🍿 pic.twitter.com/YTbPu2jAut