கிரிக்கெட்

சிக்சர் மன்னன் யுவராஜ் சிங்கிற்கு இன்று பிறந்தநாள் - குவியும் வாழ்த்து! + "||" + Indian cricket fraternity wishes YUVRAJ on his 40th birthday

சிக்சர் மன்னன் யுவராஜ் சிங்கிற்கு இன்று பிறந்தநாள் - குவியும் வாழ்த்து!
சிக்சர் மன்னன் யுவராஜ் சிங்கிற்கு இன்று பிறந்தநாள் - குவியும் வாழ்த்து!
உலக கிரிக்கெட்டில் சிறந்த ஆல்ரவுண்டராக வலம் வந்த யுவராஜ் சிங்கிற்கு கிரிக்கெட் பிரபலங்கள் உள்பட பலரும் பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்களை தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.
மும்பை,

இந்திய கிரிக்கெட் அணியின் நம்பிக்கை நட்சத்திரமாக திகழ்ந்தவர் யுவராஜ் சிங்.உலக கிரிகெட்டில் சிறந்த ஆல்ரவுண்டராக வலம் வந்த அவருக்கு இன்று 40-வது பிறந்தநாள். இதனையொட்டி, அவருக்கு கிரிக்கெட் பிரபலங்கள் உள்பட பலரும் தங்களது வாழ்த்துக்களை பகிர்ந்து வருகின்றனர்.

அந்த வகையில் மாஸ்டர் பேட்ஸ்மேன் சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர் தெரிவித்துள்ள வாழ்த்துச் செய்தியில், “உங்களுடன் நான் மறக்கமுடியாத தருணங்களை பகிர்ந்துள்ளேன்; களத்திற்கு உள்ளேயும், வெளியேயும்” என்று கூறி தனது வாழ்த்துக்களை டுவிட்டரில் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.


பிசிசிஐ தெரிவித்துள்ள வாழ்த்துச் செய்தியில், “2007 மற்றும் 2011ம் ஆண்டு உலகக்கோப்பை தொடர்களின் வெற்றியாளர்” என டுவிட்டரில் தெரிவித்துள்ளது.  


கவுதம் கம்பீர் தனது டுவிட்டர் வாழ்த்தில், “நீங்கள் எல்லாவற்றையும் எளிதாக தோன்றும்படி செய்தீர்கள்” என்று கூறி தனது வாழ்த்துக்களை தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.


மேலும், கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் பலரும் தங்களது வாழ்த்துக்களை யுவராஜ் சிங்கிற்கு தெரிவித்துள்ளனர். ரசிகர்களும் தங்கள் வழ்த்துக்களை பகிர்ந்து வருகின்றனர்.  
Related Tags :

தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்

1. முன்னாள் கிரிக்கெட் வீரர் யுவராஜ் சிங் கைது செய்யப்பட்டு ஜாமீனில் விடுவிப்பு
சாதி வன்மத்துடன் கருத்துக்களை கூறியதாக யுவராஜ்சிங்கிற்கு எதிராக புகார் அளிக்கப்பட்டது.
2. திருமாவளவனுக்கு முதல்-அமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்து
விடுதலை சிறுத்தைகள் கட்சி தலைவர் தொல்.திருமாவளவனுக்கு முதல்-அமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துதெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

ஆசிரியரின் தேர்வுகள்...

1. பிரதமர் மோடியின் டுவிட்டர் கணக்கு சிறிது நேரம் “ஹேக்” ஆனது...
2. ஒமைக்ரான் பாதிப்பை 2 மணி நேரத்தில் கண்டு பிடிக்கும் பரிசோதனை கருவி - ஐ.சி.எம்.ஆர் உருவாக்கியுள்ளது
3. வடகிழக்கு பருவமழை பாதிப்பு: ரூ.300 கோடி ஒதுக்கீடு - தமிழக அரசு
4. சபரிமலை சன்னிதானத்துக்கு நீலிமலை, அப்பச்சிமேடு பாதை வழியாக செல்ல பக்தர்களுக்கு இன்று முதல் அனுமதி
5. கல்லூரிகள், பல்கலைக்கழகங்களில் இனி ஆன்லைன் தேர்வுகள் கிடையாது: யூஜிசி

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. அதிரடி நீக்கம்..! அதிர்ச்சியில் முன்னாள் கேப்டன்...!
2. விஜய் ஹசாரே கோப்பை கிரிக்கெட்: தமிழக அணி ‘ஹாட்ரிக்’ வெற்றி
3. ஆஷஸ் டெஸ்ட் : இங்கிலாந்து அணிக்கு அபராதம்
4. ஆஷஸ் டெஸ்ட்: இங்கிலாந்து அணி நிதான ஆட்டம்
5. ஓராண்டில் அதிக ரன்கள் எடுத்த இங்கிலாந்து வீரர்: ஜோ ரூட் புதிய சாதனை

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள் | வேலைவாய்ப்பு

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2021, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak