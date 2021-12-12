சிக்சர் மன்னன் யுவராஜ் சிங்கிற்கு இன்று பிறந்தநாள் - குவியும் வாழ்த்து!

மும்பை,

இந்திய கிரிக்கெட் அணியின் நம்பிக்கை நட்சத்திரமாக திகழ்ந்தவர் யுவராஜ் சிங்.உலக கிரிகெட்டில் சிறந்த ஆல்ரவுண்டராக வலம் வந்த அவருக்கு இன்று 40-வது பிறந்தநாள். இதனையொட்டி, அவருக்கு கிரிக்கெட் பிரபலங்கள் உள்பட பலரும் தங்களது வாழ்த்துக்களை பகிர்ந்து வருகின்றனர்.

அந்த வகையில் மாஸ்டர் பேட்ஸ்மேன் சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர் தெரிவித்துள்ள வாழ்த்துச் செய்தியில், “உங்களுடன் நான் மறக்கமுடியாத தருணங்களை பகிர்ந்துள்ளேன்; களத்திற்கு உள்ளேயும், வெளியேயும்” என்று கூறி தனது வாழ்த்துக்களை டுவிட்டரில் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

Happy birthday Yuvi! Have spent some of my most memorable moments with you on and off the field. Look forward to many such moments…. Wish you a great day and year ahead soooperstar!! 🌟@YUVSTRONG12pic.twitter.com/SFMR2vkuBn