சிக்சர் மன்னன் யுவராஜ் சிங்கிற்கு இன்று பிறந்தநாள் - குவியும் வாழ்த்து!

Happy birthday Yuvi! Have spent some of my most memorable moments with you on and off the field. Look forward to many such moments…. Wish you a great day and year ahead soooperstar!! 🌟@YUVSTRONG12pic.twitter.com/SFMR2vkuBn— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2021
402 international matches 👍— BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2021
11,778 international runs & 148 wickets 👌
2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner 🏆 🏆
Here's wishing @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 #TeamIndia
Let's relive his batting masterclass against England 🎥 🔽
You make everything look easy Prince be it on the field or of it! May god bless u with a long & healthy life @YUVSTRONG12pic.twitter.com/g7j7RO3Bsu— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 12, 2021