#OrangeArmy, say hello to Sushant Mishra.



The 21-year-old left-arm pacer joins us as a replacement for Saurabh Dubey who has unfortunately picked up an injury that rules him out for this season.



Wish you a speedy recovery Saurabh. 🧡#ReadyToRise#TATAIPLpic.twitter.com/q6hQIYmFm2