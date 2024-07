இலங்கை சுற்றுப்பயணத்திற்கான இந்திய அணி அறிவிப்பு; தேர்வாளர்களை விமர்சித்த சசி தரூர்

Interesting squad selection for India's tour of Sri Lanka later this month. @IamSanjuSamson, who hit a century in his last ODI, has not been picked for ODIs, while @IamAbhiSharma4, who hit a T20I century in the #INDvZIM series, has not been picked at all. Rarely has success in… pic.twitter.com/PJU5JxSOx2