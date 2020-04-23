ஆடவர் மற்றும் மகளிர் டென்னிஸ் சங்கங்கள் ஒன்றிணைய இதுவே சரியான நேரம் - ரோஜர் பெடரர்

Just wondering…..am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one?— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020
I am not talking about merging competition on the court, but merging the 2 governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee the men’s and women’s professional tours….— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020
It probably should have happened a long time ago, but maybe now is really the time.— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020
These are tough times in every sport and we can come out of this with 2 weakened bodies or 1 stronger body. https://t.co/30SbbAla5g