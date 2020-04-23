ஆடவர் மற்றும் மகளிர் டென்னிஸ் சங்கங்கள் ஒன்றிணைய இதுவே சரியான நேரம் - ரோஜர் பெடரர்

டென்னிஸ்

ஆடவர் மற்றும் மகளிர் டென்னிஸ் சங்கங்கள் ஒன்றிணைய இதுவே சரியான நேரம் என டென்னீஸ் வீரர் ரோஜர் பெடரர் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
மெல்போர்ன்,

ஆடவர் டென்னிஸுக்காக ஏடிபி என்கிற அமைப்பும் மகளிர் டென்னிஸுக்காக டபிள்யூடிஏ என்கிற அமைப்பும் தனித்தனியாக இயங்குகின்றன. 

இந்நிலையில் இந்த அமைப்புகளின் கூட்டணி பற்றி ரோஜர் பெடரர் தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் கூறியதாவது:

ஆடவர் மற்றும் மகளிர் டென்னிஸ் சங்கங்கள் ஒன்றிணைய இதுவே சரியான நேரம் என நான் மட்டும் தான் எண்ணுகிறேனா? களத்தில் ஆடவரும் மகளிரும் ஒன்றாக இணைந்து போட்டியிட வேண்டும் என்று நான் சொல்லவில்லை. ஆனால் இரு சங்கங்களும் இணைந்து செயல்படவேண்டும் என்று கூறுகிறேன்.

இரு விதமான தரவரிசை மதிப்பீடுகள், வெவ்வேறு லோகோக்கள், தனித்தனி இணையத்தளங்கள், தனித்தனி போட்டிகள் என இருப்பது ரசிகர்களுக்குக் குழப்பத்தை ஏற்படுத்தும்.

இது அநேகமாக நீண்ட காலத்திற்கு முன்பு நடந்திருக்க வேண்டும், ஆனால் இப்போது தான் அதற்கு உண்மையான நேரம் கிடைத்திருக்கிறது.

இவ்வாறு அவர் கூறியுள்ளார்.

