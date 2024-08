புவி கண்காணிப்பு செயற்கைக்கோள்; வருகிற 15-ந்தேதி விண்ணில் ஏவ இஸ்ரோ திட்டம்

SSLV-D3/EOS-08️ Mission

SSLV's third & final flight will launch EOS-08 microsatellite on August 15, 2024, at 09:17 IST from Sriharikota

It completes the SSLV Development Project and enables operational missions by Indian industry and NSIL.