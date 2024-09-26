நடிகை சமந்தாவின் லேட்டஸ்ட் கிளிக்ஸ்..!
சினிமா பின்னணி இல்லாமல் சொந்த உழைப்பில் வளர்ந்து அந்தஸ்தை பெற்றிருப்பவர் சமந்தா.
தமிழ், தெலுங்கு சினிமாவில் முன்னணி நடிகையாக ஜொலித்து வருகிறார்.
தற்போது பல படங்களில் பிசியாக நடித்து வருகிறார்.
இவர் அடிக்கடி போட்டோஷூட் நடத்தி புகைப்படங்களை சமூக வலைதளத்தில் பகிர்ந்து வருகிறார்.
