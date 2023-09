36 ஆண்டுகளுக்குப் பிறகு மீண்டும் ரிலீஸ் ஆகும் கமலின் 'பேசும் படம்'

#Pushpak #Pesumpadam, a pioneer in silent black comedy and an iconic masterpiece of Indian cinema, will be re-released in theatres soon. #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #SingeethamSrinivasaRao@ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/X3LKO1pMnZ

Also Read:

— Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI) September 16, 2023 ">