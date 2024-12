'புஷ்பா 2' படத்தின் முதல் நாள் அதிகாரபூர்வ வசூல் வெளியீடு

THE BIGGEST INDIAN FILM creates HISTORY at the box office ❤️#Pushpa2TheRule grosses 294 CRORES worldwide on Day 1 making it THE HIGHEST OPENING DAY in Indian Cinema #Pushpa2BiggestIndianOpenerRULING IN CINEMAS Book your tickets now!️ https://t.co/eJusnmNS6Y… pic.twitter.com/g8Aro35JgZ