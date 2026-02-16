நீட் தேர்வுக்கான பாடத்திட்டம் - முழு விவரம்

நீட் தேர்வு பாடத்திட்டம் SYLLABUS FOR NEET (UG) – 2026

PHYSICS

UNIT 1: PHYSICS AND MEASUREMENT

Units of measurements, System of Units, SI Units, fundamental and derived units, least count, significant figures, Errors in measurements, Dimensions of Physics quantities, dimensional analysis, and its applications.

UNIT 2: KINEMATICS

The frame of reference, motion in a straight line, Position- time graph, speed and velocity, Uniform and non-uniform motion, average speed and instantaneous velocity, uniformly accelerated motion, velocity-time, position-time graph, relations for uniformly accelerated motion, Scalars and Vectors, Vector, Addition and subtraction, scalar and vector products, Unit Vector, Resolution of a Vector, Relative Velocity, Motion in a plane, Projectile Motion, Uniform Circular Motion.

UNIT 3: LAWS OF MOTION

Force and inertia, Newton’s First law of motion, Momentum, Newton’s Second Law of motion, Impulses, Newton’s Third Law of motion, Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications. Equilibrium of concurrent forces. Static and Kinetic friction, laws of friction, rolling friction, Dynamics of uniform circular motion: centripetal force and its applications, vehicle on a level circular road, vehicle on a banked road.

UNIT 4: WORK, ENERGY, AND POWER

Work done by a constant force and a variable force, kinetic and potential energies, work-energy theorem, power. The potential energy of spring conservation of mechanical energy, conservative and nonconservative forces, motion in a vertical circle: Elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions.

UNIT 5: ROTATIONAL MOTION

Centre of the mass of a two-particle system, Centre of the mass of a rigid body; Basic concepts of rotational motion; moment of a force; torque, angular momentum, conservation of angular momentum and its applications. The moment of inertia, the radius of gyration, values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects, parallel and perpendicular axes theorems, and their applications. Equilibrium of rigid bodies, rigid body rotation and equations of rotational motion, comparison of linear and rotational motions.