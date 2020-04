இன்ஸ்டாகிராமில் அதிகமான பாலோயர்களை ஏன் பெறவில்லை? அமிதாப்பச்சன் பதில்

Somebody was explaining to me why I was not getting the big numbers on Insta , unlike all the other youngGEN .. he said “ because you can’t put up a pic in a bikini “ !!! And suddenly this one popped up .. not quite a bikini , it’s more ‘bhara hua kini’ .. from my film MAHAAN .. triple role .. and today 37 th year of its release !! 🎥😳😜

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Apr 28, 2020 at 10:51am PDT