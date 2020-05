தேனிக்களிடம் இருந்து மனிதர்கள் கற்றுக்கொள்ளவேண்டியது நிறைய உள்ளது - நடிகை ஆண்ட்ரியா

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday, I woke up to a swarm of bees right outside my window. I ventured out to investigate and found this massive colony of bees on the mango tree right across my balcony. I have nothing against bees, but I don’t want to get stung either, so I made a few calls, trying to find the best possible way to relocate the bees without harming them. Ultimately I was left with only two options- call pest control who would solve the problem by killing all the bees, or just learn to live with them. I am terrified of flying insects, yet I can’t imagine killing thousands of bees just so I can feel safe. I feel a great sense of responsibility toward these creatures, simply because they are such an important part of our ecosystem. If bees go extinct, we humans are next. This story is about bees, but it’s also about the migrant worker crisis in our country. If I can feel responsible for a beeswarm outside my balcony, how can the government not feel responsible for millions of stranded migrant workers across the country ? The Queen bee is smart, she knows she is nothing without her worker bees, she needs them to keep the beehive in good working condition. I guess we humans could learn a lot from bees 🐝 #lockdown #covid19 #india #takeresponsibility