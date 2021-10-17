சினிமா செய்திகள்

நடிகை கீர்த்தி சுரேஷ் பிறந்தநாள் - பிரபலங்கள் வாழ்த்து

இன்று பிறந்தநாள் கொண்டாடும் நடிகை கீர்த்தி சுரேசுக்கு திரைப்பிரபலங்கள் பலர் தங்கள் டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.
சென்னை,

நடிகை கீர்த்தி சுரேஷ் தமிழ் மற்றும் தெலுங்கில் பல திரைப்படங்களில் நடித்துள்ளார். தெலுங்கில் ‘மகாநெடி’என்ற படத்தில் நடித்து சிறந்த நடிகைக்கான தேசிய விருதை வென்றார். ரஜினிகாந்த் நடிப்பில் உருவாகியிருக்கும் ‘அண்ணாத்த’ படத்தில் நடித்துள்ளார். 

இந்தநிலையில்,  இன்று பிறந்தநாள் கொண்டாடும் நடிகை கீர்த்தி சுரேசுக்கு திரைப்பிரபலங்கள், ரசிகர்கள் என பலரும் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர். 

நடிகை சமந்தா தன்னுடைய இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தில் கீர்த்திக்கு பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் தெரிவித்து உள்ளார்.

டுவிட்டரில் நடிகர் சுனில் ஷெட்டி, மகத்தான திறமை கொண்ட கீர்த்திக்கு இனிய பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துகள். இந்த ஆண்டு சிறப்பான ஆண்டாக அமையட்டும் என பதிவிட்டு வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து உள்ளார்.

இசையமைப்பாளர் தேவி ஶ்ரீ பிரசாத், பிரியத்திற்குரிய கீர்த்திக்கு இனிய இசைப் பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் என பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

சன்பிக்சர்ஸ் தன்னுடைய டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் வாழ்த்து வீடியோ ஒன்று வெளியிட்டு கீர்த்திக்கு வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து உள்ளது.

