Here is the First Look of my 9th directional #ThalaiNagaram2 🔥🔥#RightIsBack

Congrats to #SundarC sir and Team

Directed by @vdhorai

Produced by @righteye2021#SMPrabakaran

DOP @krishnasamy_e@vichuviswanath#RightEyeTheatres@APVMaran#RSvenkat@maddyraja1@teamaimprpic.twitter.com/ZDk2JAuuhC