மிகுந்த எதிர்பார்ப்புகளுக்கிடையே வெளியான பொன்னியின் செல்வன் திரைப்படம் எப்படி இருக்கு...?

#PS1 [4.5/5] : #AishwaryaRaiBachchan is born to play #Nandhini character.. Noone else could have done it..@trishtrashers as #Kundavai is her best role and performance in her career.. Most impressed with her acting.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 30, 2022

First Half : #PonniyanSelvan



Interesting Screenplay , It Was One Man Show @Karthi_Offl Untill @chiyaan

In Interval #AishwaryaRai All The Dialogues Abt Her Beauty Are Trueee @trishtrashers And Karthi Scene Was Soo Cute ♥️ , #CholaChola Song Visuals ♥️ Can't Wait For JR pic.twitter.com/5cLnDT4QSi — ᴘᴇᴀᴄᴇ ᴍᴀᴋᴇʀ ᴷᵃᵗʰⁱʳ ˢᵗᵃⁿ (@love_u_cinema) September 30, 2022

Done with #ps1 .Really a genuine attempt, definitely pride of Kollywood. I badly wanted #ps1 to make box office wonders in pan indian level. This ll be the biggest collection in Tn, But i don't feel like this film has High octane scenes that which bahubali n kgf2 had. #PS1review pic.twitter.com/2sGWUXgm8j — Richard Wilson (@Richard281990) September 30, 2022

#PS1review from canada ⭐️⭐️1/2



The film had huge potential to be similar to bahubali level but it missed the mark. It's way too long and some scenes just drags. #ManiRatnam weakest work till date. Still not a bad film but Disappointed as had high expectations. Detail review soon — Meeraj (@meerajrules) September 30, 2022

