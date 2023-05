கதாபாத்திரங்களை அறிமுகம் செய்த ஜெய்யின் 'தீராக் காதல்' படக்குழு

Introducing the Pivot characters of #TheeraKaadhal #AishwaryaRajesh as AARANYA#Jai as GAUTHAM#Sshivada as VANDHANA#VriddhiVishal as AARTHI



Watch them on screens ️ near you in 4⃣ days!#தீராக்காதல் Releasing on MAY 26 at Cinemas near you! ️



@rohinv_v … pic.twitter.com/Ylw3QM5muu