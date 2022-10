படிக்கும் போது பள்ளியில் "பாலியல் துஷ்பிரயோகம்" பாரிஸ் ஹில்டன் பரபரப்பு குற்றச்சாட்டு

It's known as the troubled teen industry. Spread across the U.S., these facilities and programs are supposed to help children with mental health and behavioral issues.



In reality, it is harming many of them. https://t.co/bCBYEdpVYm pic.twitter.com/qvm3LZ8oth — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) October 11, 2022

I was abused at Provo Canyon School 20 years ago and I am so heartbroken to see uncovered security footage of a child being thrown to the ground. Click the link below to watch disturbing footage from the school where I was abused. https://t.co/AbvjMDm8db — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) October 11, 2022

I opened up in a @NYTimes video about something I've never discussed before. At Provo Canyon School, I was woken up in the middle of the night by male staff who ushered me into a private room and performed cervical exams on me in the middle of the night. https://t.co/mWxF8Pvmaw — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) October 11, 2022

This was a recurring experience not only for me but for other #survivors. I was violated & I am crying as I type this because no one, especially a child, should be sexually abused. My childhood was stolen from me & it kills me this is still happening to other innocent children. — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) October 11, 2022