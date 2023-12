விஷால் நடிக்கும் 'ரத்னம்' படத்தின் முதல் பாடல் குறித்த அறிவிப்பு வெளியானது..!

New year begins with a bang #VaaraiRathnam - First shot lyrical video from #Rathnam coming out tomorrow at 7AM.



Starring Puratchi Thalapathy @VishalKOfficial.



A film by #Hari. Coming to theatres, summer 2024.



A @ThisisDSP musical. @priya_Bshankar @stonebenchers… pic.twitter.com/AYqvm0JZOY