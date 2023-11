'கேப்டன் மில்லர்' படத்தின் முதல் பாடல் வெளியாகும் தேதி அறிவிப்பு..!

Get ready folks ! @gvprakash x @dhanushkraja all set to drop a Banger



First single Killer Killer from #CaptainMiller ,Releasing on November 22nd (Wednesday)



Lyrics @kabervasuki @ArunMatheswaran @NimmaShivanna @sundeepkishan @priyankaamohan @saregamasouth pic.twitter.com/FnTb39TxVH