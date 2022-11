மனைவியிடம் இருந்து என்னை காப்ப்பாற்றுங்கள்...! அப்பாவி கணவனின் அலறல்- பிரதமர் அலுவலகத்திற்கு புகார்

Would anyone help me? Or did anyone help me when this happened?

No, Because I am a man!

My wife attacked me with knife, Is this the naari shakti you boost about? Can I put a domestic violence case against her for this? No!@PMOIndia @KirenRijiju @NyayPrayaas@CPBlr#MenToo pic.twitter.com/VNqtTQ5kPK