பெரிய சைஸ் உடைகள் எல்லாம் இப்போது கடந்தகாலம் ஆகிவிட்டது - ரெய்னாவை ட்ரோல் செய்த பிரைன் லாரா!

It was indeed a fan moment. Still remember we landed in Heathrow for under 19 & seeing my idol right there on the airport was unbelievable. It was so inspiring to meet you & to be able to click this picture with you. There on I never looked back & all I wanted to do was to play for my country & give my best. #Respect . . #Repost @brianlaraofficial with @get_repost ・・・ Who are these youths?? Fan moment I understand! He turned out to be a special player. #2003 #tell

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on May 7, 2020 at 3:34am PDT