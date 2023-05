தி கேரளா ஸ்டோரி சர்ச்சை; மேற்கு வங்காளத்தில் முதல் 3 நாட்கள் படம் அமைதியாகவே ஓடியது: விபுல் ஷா

#WATCH | "With folded hands, I would like to tell Mamata Didi to watch this film with us and discuss with us if she finds anything as such. We would like to listen to all her valid criticisms and present our point of view...," says #TheKeralaStory producer Vipul Shah https://t.co/6QlsCHISfW pic.twitter.com/rSVmWo0dQa