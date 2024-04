போஸ்டர் வெளியிட்டு பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்த 'தி கேர்ள் பிரண்ட்' படக்குழு

Her eyes smile before she does. And they speak the words that she won't ❤️Introducing #TheGirlfriend Wishing the National crush, the ever joyous & cheerful @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday ✨@Dheekshiths @23_rahulr @GeethaArts #AlluAravind @SKNOnline… pic.twitter.com/fmoPiQj1AZ