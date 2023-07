விமான நிலையத்தில் பயந்து ஓடும் இளைஞரிடம் ஆபாசமாக நடந்து கொண்ட கவர்ச்சி நடிகை...!

Hello @MumbaiPolice



Could you pls advise under what section can @SherlynChopra be booked for sexually harassing this man?



If there is no IPC section, kindly say so explicitly #VoiceForMen @CPMumbaiPolice @AmitShah @AmitShahOffice @HMOIndia @arjunrammeghwal pic.twitter.com/2VuajdBYv7