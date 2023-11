'ஜிகர்தண்டா-2' படத்தின் மூன்றாவது பாடல் வெளியானது..!

Here is #TheeKuchi - the third single from #JigarthandaDoubleX



▶️ https://t.co/jaoI6I6D3F



A fun-filled kacheri with @thisisysr and @Music_Santhosh#DoubleXDiwali in theatres, from November 10th!



A @Music_Santhosh Musical !



@offl_Lawrence @iam_SJSuryah @dop_tirru… pic.twitter.com/GIyGakQzzD