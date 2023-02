என்னப்பா சொல்றீங்க...! துருக்கி -சிரியா நிலநடுக்கம் அமெரிக்கா சதியா...?

Do you remember a few days before the earthquake in Turkey, a strange cloud appeared in the sky? Look at this cloud and the epicenter of the earthquake. (: NY Times) pic.twitter.com/pSYr1R6mu7

1) In response to the question of #Haarp artificial earthquake...



Watch out for the flashes in the sky!!!

K.Maraş #earthquake moment...



2) The rays reflected on the security camera at the moment of the earthquake... Could it have been triggered by #HAARP!!! watch the sky!!! pic.twitter.com/aXCLgkV9f2