சத்தியமங்கலம் மார்க்கெட்டில் மல்லிகைப்பூ கிலோ ரூ.6,195-க்கு விற்பனை; ஒரே நாளில் 1,645 ரூபாய் விலை உயர்வு

ஈரோடு

Sathyamangalam

Jasmine flower sold at Rs.6,195 per kg in Sathyamangalam market. The price rose by Rs 1,645 per kg in a single day.

Flower auction

There is a flower market on Sathyamangalam Karatur Road. A flower auction is held here every day from 7 am to 4 pm. Farmers from Sathyamangalam and surrounding areas had brought 1½ tonnes of flowers for sale at the auction held yesterday.

In this auction, jasmine flowers are priced at Rs 6,195 per kg, mulberry at Rs 3,480, kakkada at Rs 2,475, centumalli at Rs 81, silk flowers at Rs 110, jatimal at Rs 1,750 and kanacombaram at Rs 1,200. Sambangi was auctioned at Rs.180, Arali at Rs.420, Tulsi at Rs.50 and Chevanti at Rs.120.

increase in price

In yesterday's auction, jasmine flower was sold at Rs.4,550 per kg, mulberry at Rs.2,400, kakkada at Rs.3,000, chendumalli at Rs.89, silk flower at Rs.160, jatimalli at Rs.1,500, Kanakambaram at Rs. .990, Sambangi for Rs.100, Arali for Rs.120, Tulsi for Rs.50 and Chevvanti for Rs.120.

Comparing the price of yesterday with yesterday's price, jasmine was Rs.1,645 per kg, mulberry was Rs.1080, kakkada was Rs.525, jathimalli was Rs.250, Kanakambaram was Rs.210, Sambangi was Rs.80. The price has increased.