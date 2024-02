மகளிர் பிரிமியர் லீக் தொடக்க விழாவில் பங்கேற்கிறார் நடிகர் ஷாருக்கான்

Get ready folks



It's none other than @iamsrk who will celebrate Cricket ka Queendom!



Watch #TATAWPL 2024 Opening Ceremony on @JioCinema & @Sports18 LIVE from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.



️ 23rd Feb

⏰ 6.30 pm

️ https://t.co/jP2vYAVWv8 pic.twitter.com/GzE6lLUmPS