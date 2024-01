ராமர் கோயிலுக்கு ரூ.2.66 கோடி நன்கொடை... சொன்னதை செய்த ஹனு-மான் படக்குழு

#HANUMAN for SHREE RAM ✨As announced, Team HanuMan is going to donate a grand sum of ₹2,66,41,055 for 53,28,211 tickets sold so far for Ayodhya Ram Mandir - https://t.co/EDNd4iyn3bA @PrasanthVarma filming @tejasajja123#HanuManForShreeRam #HanuManEverywhere… pic.twitter.com/jbWQ5sPhzq