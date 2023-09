இங்கிலாந்தில் டிக்கெட் விற்பனை தொடங்கிய 24 மணி நேரத்தில் சாதனை படைத்த 'லியோ'..!

WHOA! We set the stage, but you stole the show! Over 10k tickets sold in under 24 hours, crossing £100k in sales.. feeling the MASS?



The love you've shown for #LEO in UK has left us speechless. Oct 19 is our day to celebrate #Thalapathy. Let's make it unforgettable! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/so9T6rGvTr