சதீஷ் நடிக்கும் 'வித்தைக்காரன்' படத்தின் டீசர் வெளியானது..!

So happy to release the teaser of #Vithaikkaaran.

This is looking intense @Venki_dir

Nice to see you essaying a serious role like this @actorsathish!



Wishing all the success to you guys and the entire team! ❤️



▶️ https://t.co/Auw7vR6Wlt#SimranGupta @WCF2021 @vijaywcf… pic.twitter.com/m4nQWGIHMA