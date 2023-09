ஸ்லீப் மோடில் விக்ரம் லேண்டர் - இஸ்ரோ தகவல்

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Vikram Lander is set into sleep mode around 08:00 Hrs. IST today.



Prior to that, in-situ experiments by ChaSTE, RAMBHA-LP and ILSA payloads are performed at the new location. The data collected is received at the Earth.

Payloads are now switched off.