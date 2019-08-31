பள்ளி மாணவிகள் தெருவில் ஜிம்னாஸ்டிக் சாகசம்

தேசிய செய்திகள்

பள்ளி மாணவிகள் தெருவில் மேற்கொண்ட ஜிம்னாஸ்டிக் சாகசத்தைக் கண்டு, அக்கலையில் 5 முறை ஒலிம்பிக்கில் தங்கம் வென்ற ரோமானிய வீராங்கனை வெகுவாகப் பாராட்டியுள்ளார்.
சமீபத்தில், பள்ளிச் சிறார்கள் இருவர், சாலையில் நடந்து சென்ற போது, திடீரென சமர்சால்ட், கார்ட்வீலிங் ஆகிய ஜிம்னாஸ்டிக் சாகசங்களை அடுத்தடுத்து மேற்கொண்டனர்.

ஜிம்னாஸ்டிக்கில் சற்று கடினமான இந்த சாகசங்களை பள்ளிச் சிறார்கள் அனாயசமாக செய்து காண்பித்து அசத்தினர். இந்தக் காட்சிகள் சமூக வலைதளங்களில் அதிகமாகப் பரவியது.  ஆனால் இது எங்கு எடுக்கப்பட்ட வீடியோ என தெரியவில்லை.

ஜிம்னாஸ்டிக்கில் 5 முறை தங்கம் வென்ற ரோமானிய வீராங்கனை நாடியா கோமனேசி இது அற்புதமாக இருப்பதாக பதிவிட்டிருந்தார். அவர் தன் டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் பகிர்ந்ததை அடுத்து சிறாரின் வீடியோ மேலும் பகிரப்பட்டு வருகிறது.

இந்தக் காட்சிகள் எங்கு பதிவு செய்யப்பட்டது எனத் தெரியாத நிலையில், இந்தியாவின் நாகாலாந்து பள்ளி மாணவர்கள் என ஒரு சிலர் கருத்து பதிவிட்டு வருகின்றனர்.

மேலும், குழந்தைகளின் திறமைகளை தற்போதிருந்தே ஊக்குவிக்க முன்வரவேண்டும் என்றும் சிலர் அரசுக்கும், பெற்றோருக்கும் கோரிக்கை விடுத்துள்ளனர்.

