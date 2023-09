ஜி20 மாநாடு: காவல் ஆய்வாளர் சுரேஷ்குமாருக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி பாராட்டு

Insp Suresh Kumar Delhi Police. On Security Duty at Bharat Mandapam. On duty learnt his mother suffered a heart attack. He stayed on VVIP duty serving *Mother India*@PMOIndia thanks him for his service to Bharat Mata.

Our civilisational ethos:

जननी जन्मभूमिश्च स्वर्गादपि गरीयसी pic.twitter.com/naytaEgbzQ