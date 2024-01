யார் பிரதமராக வர வேண்டும் என்று மக்கள் முடிவு செய்வார்கள்: தெலுங்கானா பாஜக தலைவர் பேட்டி

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On YSRTP chief & Andhra Pradesh CM's sister YS Sharmila's statement that Rahul Gandhi should be the PM, Telangana BJP Chief G Kishan Reddy says, "The people are not willing to do that. It cannot be done by Sharmila ji or anyone else. The common… pic.twitter.com/0BLpeeYitR