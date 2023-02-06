இடிந்து விழும் நிலையில் மயான கொட்டகை

மயிலாடுதுறை

Location:

Villagers have demanded to demolish the dilapidated cemetery shed in Nathalpadugai village and build a new one.

Nathalpadugai village

Annaikaran Chatram Panchayat Nathalpadukai Village is located near Kollidam in Mayiladuthurai District. More than 950 people belonging to 500 families live in this village located on the banks of Kollidam river.

They carry the body of the deceased one kilometer to the graveyard here and burn and bury it. A cremation shed was built 20 years ago. In this cremation shed, the bodies of the dead are cremated in a very dangerous condition.

Burial shed in a state of collapse

For the past 2 years, one of the four pillars of the graveyard has broken.

The burial shed stands supported by three remaining pillars. This burial shed is in danger of collapsing at any time.

The dead bodies are being burnt in dangerous conditions in this graveyard.