டொவினோ தாமஸின் அடுத்த திரைப்படம் 'அவரன்'

Thrilled to announce one of my next film #Avaran helmed by Shilpa Alexander & scripted by the veteran Benny P Nayarambalam. Jinu Abraham will bankroll the project under the banner JIINU ABRAHAM INNOVATION.@JxBe Musical Jomon T John, Shameer Muhammad, Shajie Naduvil, Sameera pic.twitter.com/VRIA60nazl