பாலகிருஷ்ணா பிறந்தநாள் ஸ்பெஷலாக வெளியான NBK 109 கிளிம்ப்ஸ் வீடியோ

Presenting our God of Masses, #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu, in a mighty and monstrous way through our #NBK109.



- https://t.co/DrvoDFUNxx



Wishing dearest Balayya Babu a very happy birthday!! ❤️#HappyBirthdayNBK#NBK109 #NandamuriBalakrishna pic.twitter.com/fNJsfn6VHU