இன்று வெளியாகிறது "நேசிப்பாயா" படத்தின் டீசர்

Hey all,excited to have @tseriessouth as our audio partner. Thank u Check out #NesippayaTeaser releasing tomorrow at 11 AM on @tseriessouth Come #Nesippaya with us❤A @vishnu_dir film.#VV10 #ArjunDiya@_akashmurali @AditiShankarofl @realsarathkumar #PrabhuGanesan pic.twitter.com/Or8ZmZnX9z