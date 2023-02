மூத்த டைரக்டர் கே.விஸ்வநாத் மறைவு; கமல்ஹாசன் உள்ளிட்ட பிரபலங்கள் இரங்கல்

Salute to a master . pic.twitter.com/zs0ElDYVUM — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 3, 2023

#RIPVishwanathGaru

His films were special.

He was special.

May your soul rest in peace . pic.twitter.com/SWWhTOgi2w — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) February 3, 2023

Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary director K. Vishwanath Garu. His urge n passion for storytelling and his commitment to excellence have inspired many filmmakers like me to strive for the best in our own work. We all will miss him dearly... #RIPVishwanathGaru pic.twitter.com/PFvbOEuaFd — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) February 3, 2023

Swayamkrushi stands one of my most favourite films ever. Admire your contribution to art sir. Huge respect Om Shanti. #RIPVishwanathGaru pic.twitter.com/cXv38SSrog — Pravallika Anjuri (@ipravallika) February 2, 2023

Sir You will be Remembered all thru Our

Lives with Your Classics Sir

A greatest film Maker of all times #RIPVishwanathGaru



Such a Huge Loss to INDIAN Cinema



Legend #KVishwanath gaaru Rest In peace sir pic.twitter.com/DKLPaxsuW0 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) February 2, 2023

Rest in peace the legendary #KVishwanath sir ..

You will remembered forever in our hearts , you always live through ur great films

Om shanti#RipLegend #RIPVishwanathGaru pic.twitter.com/XZE6aYUvP8 — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) February 3, 2023

Janasenani @PawanKalyan garu paid his last tributes to kala tapaswi Viswanath garu.#RIPVishwanathGaru pic.twitter.com/20dYEUXkic — ✒ త్రివిక్రమ్ ᶠᵃⁿ ✍️ (@Harinani_) February 3, 2023

Shocked beyond words!

Shri K Viswanath 's loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !! pic.twitter.com/3JzLrCCs6z — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 3, 2023

ప్రపంచంలో ఎవ్వరైనా మీ తెలుగు సినిమా గొప్పదనం ఏంటి అని అడిగితే మాకు K. విశ్వనాధ్ గారు ఉన్నారు అని రొమ్ము విరిచి గర్వంగా చెప్పుకుంటాం.

Your signature on Telugu Cinema &art in general will shine brightly forever.

సినిమా గ్రామర్ లో మీరు నేర్పిన పాత్రలకు ఆజన్మాన్తo రుణపడి ఉంటాము sir — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) February 3, 2023

K. Vishwanath Ji you taught me so much, being on set with you during Eeshwar was like being in a temple…

RIP My Guru pic.twitter.com/vmqfhbZORx — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 2, 2023

It is a great loss for our film fraternity. Can't digest that a man who gave us classics and educated us on respecting artforms, fellow humans and abandon differences left us. Kalatapasvi K. Vishwanath garu will be missed, dearly. pic.twitter.com/SolJp7eogj — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) February 3, 2023

His very own distinctive visual style and music and even more distinctive characterisations set in a culture and tradition which he deeply respects,is what makes #KVishwanath a true auteur ..I hope he and his protégée #SiriVennela will have divine musical interaction in heaven — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 3, 2023