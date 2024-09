'சூர்யா 44' படக்குழு வெளியிட்ட போஸ்டர் வைரல்

27 years of dedication, hard work & inimitable grace It's always a delight to watch you, @Suriya_offl sir, an absolute inspiration on and off the screen. We wish you nothing but the best #Suriya44 Special Poster at 5 PM. Stay Tuned! #27YearsOfSuriya #27YearsOfSuryaism pic.twitter.com/8uPy5FbadT