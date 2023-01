ஷூட்டிங் ஸ்பாட்டில் மயங்கி விழுந்த இளம் உதவி டைரக்டர் உயிரிழப்பு...!- சோகத்தில் சாந்தனு

Lost a dear friend last night

An aspiring, EXTREMELY TALENTED ASSISTANT DIRECTOR - 26yr old… Absolutely no bad habits, healthy lifestyle..but god took him away too early…

He jus "Collapsed"… dropped dead during work.. #Ramakrishna

1/4 pic.twitter.com/dXjxcAvGkE — ஷாந்தனு (@imKBRshanthnu) January 24, 2023

Let us all forget ego hatred or wtv as the next second of our life is uncertain… Let's try to be happy & make someone smile rather than throwing hate at them… Let's try to avoid STRESS - THE BIGGEST CULPRIT in today's world… 3/4 — ஷாந்தனு (@imKBRshanthnu) January 24, 2023