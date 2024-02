நடுக்கடலில் சிக்கி தவித்த 11 பேரை மீட்ட இந்திய கடலோர காவல் படை

@IndiaCoastGaurd Ship Vikram rescued 11 crew members of IFB King (IND-TN-12-MM-6466) stranded at high seas due to engine failure since 05 Feb. The boat was safely towed from 280 NM West of #Minicoy Island and handed over to ICGS Minicoy. @giridhararamane pic.twitter.com/tvefIYkrmq