நடிகர் வடிவேலு பட பாணியில் நானும் ரவுடிதான் என்று கூறிக்கொண்டே ஜெயிலுக்கு போக ஆசைப்பட்டு பஸ் மீது கல் வீசிய குடிமகன் கைது

ஈரோடு

Ammapet

In the style of actor Vadivelu's film, the police arrested a citizen who threw stones at a bus and wanted to go to jail, saying, "I am a rowdy too".

Freight van driver

Vadivelu, who played the role of Naishekhar in the movie Capital, wants to go to jail and fights with the rowdies. Then he would automatically get into the police vehicle that comes to catch the raiders saying that I am a raider...I am also a raider.

One such funny incident took place near Ammapet in Erode district yesterday.

Thannasivarathan (age 44) hails from Ammasai Maniyakkaran road in Nerinchipet near Ammapet. Cargo van driver. He has a habit of drinking alcohol.

He threw stones at the bus

In this situation yesterday Thannasivarathan was standing near Singampet Gate bus stand intoxicated. He also scolded the public passing by with inappropriate words. Some people knocked. Then Thannasivarathan said, 'No one knows that I am a big rowdy... Everyone is going to Pongal by bus. I will be known to the city of Periya Routinne if I break the glass of any bus. He pelted a stone at a bus passing by saying, 'I am a rowdy, I am a rowdy'. But fortunately the bus was moving fast so the stone did not fall.