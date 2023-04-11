வங்கி ஊழியரிடம் நூதன முறையில் ரூ.3 லட்சம் மோசடி

விழுப்புரம்

Jagadish (age 29) hails from Kondangi village near Villupuram. He is working as an employee in a private bank in Villupuram. On the last 7th, an unknown person contacted his cell phone through WhatsApp and talked about part-time work.

The man also told Jagadees that he would get Rs 50 if he subscribed to the YouTube channel and sent a screenshot. Believing this, Jagadish did as the person said and got back Rs.700. Then the person contacted via telegram and sent a link saying that he can get a lot of profit if he invests a small amount and completes the task. Seeing this, Jagadish went into that link and registered his address and password. After that the person sent Rs.1,000 and received Rs.1,300 and received back Rs.13,840 after sending Rs.10 thousand. After that, Jagadish sent Rs.3 lakh 8 thousand from his bank account in 4 installments to the bank account that the person sent. But even after completing the task, the mysterious person cheated and cheated Jagadees without paying the due amount.