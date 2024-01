சென்னை ஐ.ஐ.டி.க்கு ரூ.110 கோடி நன்கொடை வழங்கிய முன்னாள் மாணவர்

@iitmadras has received an endowment of Rs. 110 crore from Mr. Sunil Wadhwani towards setting up the "Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI", which is one of the largest gifts given by an #alumnus to create a school at an educational institution in India.@WadhwaniAI@ravi_iitm pic.twitter.com/LnSMfXewAh