2 சிறுமிகளுக்கு பாலியல் தொல்லை; வளர்ப்பு தந்தைக்கு 5 ஆண்டு ஜெயில்- ஈரோடு மகளிர் கோர்ட்டு தீர்ப்பு

ஈரோடு





The Erode Women's Court sentenced the foster father who molested 2 girls to 5 years in jail.

sexual harassment

The girl from Erode got married in 2006. The couple has 2 daughters. There was a family problem because the husband was an alcoholic. As a result, the woman separated from her husband and settled in a rented house alone with her daughters. After that the girl went to work in the loom. At that time, a 34-year-old youth from Attaiyampatti in Salem district, who worked with her, became acquainted with the woman.

After that the girl and the boy lived as husband and wife. As a result, he has taken care of the woman's 14-year-old and 11-year-old daughter from her first husband as a foster father. In this situation, the youth, who is the foster father of the 14-year-old girl, is sexually harassing her. Also, he took an obscene video of an 11-year-old girl on his cell phone.

5 years in jail

Unable to bear the harassment of the foster father, the girls told their mother about the incident. Shocked to hear this, the woman filed a complaint at the Erode All Women Police Station on January 31 last year. The police registered a case and arrested the foster father under the POCSO Act.

மேலும், அவர் மீது ஈரோடு மகளிர் கோர்ட்டில் போலீசார் வழக்கு தொடர்ந்தனர். இந்த வழக்கை விசாரித்த நீதிபதி மாலதி நேற்று தீர்ப்பு கூறினார். அதில், சிறுமிகளுக்கு பாலியல் தொந்தரவு கொடுத்த வளர்ப்பு தந்தைக்கு 5 ஆண்டு ஜெயில் தண்டனையும், ரூ.5 ஆயிரம் அபராதமும் விதித்து உத்தரவிட்டார். மேலும், பாதிக்கப்பட்ட சிறுமிக்கு ரூ.50 ஆயிரம் நிவாரண தொகை வழங்க வேண்டும் என்று தமிழக அரசுக்கு நீதிபதி பரிந்துரை செய்தார்.

இந்த வழக்கில் அரசு தரப்பில் வக்கீல் எம்.ஜெயந்தி ஆஜரானார்