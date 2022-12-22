வெள்ளப்பெருக்கு காரணமாக கொடிவேரி அணையில் சுற்றுலா பயணிகளுக்கு தடை

ஈரோடு

Kaduur

Tourists are prohibited at Kodiveri Dam due to flooding.

Kodiveri Dam

Kodiveri Dam is one of the popular tourist spots near Gobi. A large number of tourists visit this dam not only from Erode but also from various districts and other states.

In this situation, due to the rain falling in the catchment areas of Bhavanisagar Dam, the excess water coming to the dam is released into the Bhavani River. As a result, 1,150 cubic feet of water is being discharged as excess water through Kodiveri Dam.

Blockage due to flooding

Due to this there is flood in Kodiveri Dam. Following this, the Public Works Department officials have banned tourists from coming to Kodiveri Dam and traveling to Paris since yesterday.

மேலும் பவானி ஆற்றின் கரையோரம் உள்ள பொதுமக்கள் கால்நடைகளை மேய்க்கவோ, துணி துவைக்கவோ கூடாது என்றும், பொதுமக்கள் அனைவரும் பாதுகாப்பாக இருக்க வேண்டும் எனவும் பொதுப்பணித்துறையினர் அறிவுறுத்தியுள்ளனர்.