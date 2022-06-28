மாநில தரவரிசை போட்டி: ஈரோடு இறகுபந்து வீரர்-வீராங்கனைக்கு பாராட்டு

ஈரோடு

The Tamil Nadu State Badminton Ranking Tournament was held in Trichy on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Badminton Association. S. Bharath Sanjay, a trainee of Erode Nilgiris Badminton Academy, participated in this tournament. In the under-19 division, he played alongside Reva Evangeline in mixed doubles. This co-state ranked 2nd.

Similarly, Archita Ramachandran from Erode placed 2nd in the under-17 singles category. GN Niranjan played with Archita Ramachandran in the under-17 mixed doubles category. This pair also qualified for the finals. Tamil Nadu Badminton Association executives and Trichy Badminton Association executives presented prizes to the players who participated in the state ranking competition and were placed in the ranking list.

வீரர்-வீராங்கனைகளை ஈரோடு மாவட்ட இறகுபந்து சங்க தலைவர் ராஜா என்கிற செல்லையன், செயலாளர் சுரேந்திரன், இணைசெயலாளரும், பயிற்சியாளருமான கே.செந்தில்வேலன் ஆகியோர் பாராட்டினார்கள்.