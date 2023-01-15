போக்குவரத்து விதி முறைகளை மீறிய 26 வாகனங்களுக்கு ரூ.2¼ லட்சம் அபராதம்- வட்டார போக்குவரத்து அதிகாரி பதுவைநாதன் நடவடிக்கை

ஈரோடு

District Traffic Officer Paduwainathan imposed a fine of Rs 2¼ lakh on 26 vehicles that violated traffic rules.



Intensive vehicle inspection

On the occasion of Road Safety Cleanliness Week in Tamil Nadu and ahead of Pongal festival, the Erode Regional Transport Department engaged in intensive vehicle inspection on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway under the Erode Sargam.

The audit was conducted under the leadership of Erode East Zone Transport Officer Paduai Nathan. At that time, the authorities stopped and audited 85 Omni buses passing through that route. It was found that 20 omni buses were operating in violation of traffic rules.

A fine of Rs.2¼ lakhs

Following this, a fine of Rs.50,000 was imposed on those 20 omnibuses who violated the rules. Similarly, in an audit of more than 200 goods vehicles, 6 vehicles were found to be overloaded.

Subsequently, a fine of Rs. 1 lakh 50 thousand was imposed on those 6 goods vehicles and a fine of Rs. 2 lakh 30 thousand was imposed on a total of 26 vehicles. Local transport department said that awareness has also been created for motorists not to carry heavy loads and to wear seat belts while driving.



